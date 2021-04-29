Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) PT Raised to C$14.50

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$13.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$13.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$593.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11. The company has a current ratio of 97.94, a quick ratio of 97.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.61. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of C$9.19 and a 52 week high of C$14.00.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$16.47 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.