AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Shares of ATRC traded up $6.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.01. 57,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,501. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day moving average is $54.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $72.07.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at $31,787,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,941 shares of company stock worth $10,467,300. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

