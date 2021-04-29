Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. Atos has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

