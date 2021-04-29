Atb Cap Markets Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Tervita (TSE:TEV)

Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tervita (TSE:TEV) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEV. National Bank Financial upgraded Tervita from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. ATB Capital lowered Tervita from an outperform rating to a tender rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.25.

Shares of TEV stock opened at C$5.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tervita has a 1-year low of C$1.69 and a 1-year high of C$5.79. The firm has a market cap of C$606.03 million and a P/E ratio of -13.86.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$381.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Tervita will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

