AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a £102 ($133.26) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 8,757.06 ($114.41).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON AZN opened at GBX 7,507 ($98.08) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,261.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a market capitalization of £98.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1.60%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.