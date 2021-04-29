AstraZeneca (AZN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect AstraZeneca to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, analysts expect AstraZeneca to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AZN opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.90.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

