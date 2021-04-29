Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Update

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the March 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Astellas Pharma stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Astellas Pharma has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astellas Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

