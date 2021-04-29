Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €19.80 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €19.80 ($23.29) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.45 ($19.35).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

