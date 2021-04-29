Asset Management Advisors LLC Sells 657 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Asset Management Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises approximately 3.2% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $1,413,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $43,427,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in CarMax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.29. 11,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,175. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.64. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $136.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KMX. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.21.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,357.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,396 shares of company stock valued at $28,060,337 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

