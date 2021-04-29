Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 369,797 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,090 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 369,797 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $55,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie raised their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.90. 129,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,955,721. The stock has a market cap of $218.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.