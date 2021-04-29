Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 272,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,430,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.33% of AutoNation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 7,502.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $47,569,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $9,780,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423,995 shares of company stock valued at $39,345,459 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.22.

NYSE AN opened at $102.68 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.07.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

