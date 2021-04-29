Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452,857 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $37,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 258,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

