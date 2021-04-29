Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $31.72 Million in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 683,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,716,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $50.83.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

