Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 404.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 120,923 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $27,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional raised its position in Fortinet by 23.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 2.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.08.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. Insiders have sold 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $198.01 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.76 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

