Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 462,092 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 985.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 462,092 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.46% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $29,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,280,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,031,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,789,000 after purchasing an additional 386,831 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,303,000 after purchasing an additional 709,247 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth about $83,537,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,852,000 after buying an additional 334,140 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.36.

RBA stock opened at $63.84 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.72.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

