Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 31,246 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,246 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $24,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,953 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after acquiring an additional 618,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,887,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,489,000 after acquiring an additional 116,259 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $292.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.00. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.60 and a twelve month high of $295.17.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

