Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,131 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.65% of Cirrus Logic worth $32,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $86.09 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.13.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

