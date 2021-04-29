Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2,575.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,411 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.17% of Kansas City Southern worth $40,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $5,756,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KSU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.07.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $295.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $122.35 and a 1 year high of $304.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.81.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

