Aspen Aerogels, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a report released on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.21 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $585.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 347,880 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at $2,530,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at $1,227,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.