ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

ASGN stock traded down $3.63 on Thursday, reaching $104.74. 3,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,484. ASGN has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,621.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

