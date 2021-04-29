Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 8,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 12,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 1,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $442.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $411.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.86 and a 12-month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.