Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $375,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,388,000 after buying an additional 8,300,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,359,000 after buying an additional 5,021,068 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.28 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.22.

