Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 171 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $299.23 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.57 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.85, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.87.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.