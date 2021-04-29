Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $229.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.89.

NYSE:ABG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.14. 279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $251.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.05.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $4,057,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $66,527,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,590,000 after buying an additional 440,290 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,684,000 after buying an additional 197,949 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,425,000 after buying an additional 139,435 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $446,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

