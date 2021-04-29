Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASAN. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asana presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.58.

Shares of ASAN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,071. Asana has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $43.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Asana will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $832,478.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,663.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 150.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

