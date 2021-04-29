Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to announce sales of $70.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.36 million and the lowest is $70.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year sales of $311.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.30 million to $312.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $396.81 million, with estimates ranging from $380.19 million to $407.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

ASAN traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.73. 333,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,071. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82. Asana has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $43.72.

In other Asana news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $832,478.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $10,060,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,663 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Asana by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,252 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Asana by 2,995.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 523,708 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at $4,436,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

