Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE APAM traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.57. 1,115,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,645. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 145.32%.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.
Recommended Story: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.