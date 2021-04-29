Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE APAM traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.57. 1,115,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,645. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 145.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

