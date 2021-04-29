Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APAM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.86. The stock had a trading volume of 12,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,645. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

