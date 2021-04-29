Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Trading Down 4.5%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) was down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 18,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,426,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $507.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 586 shares of company stock worth $4,219. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

