Argus Increases D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $110.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price upped by Argus from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.41.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $99.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.93. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $102.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,796. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,235.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 29,813 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $8,237,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 291,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,951,000 after acquiring an additional 111,514 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

