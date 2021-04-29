Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Releases Earnings Results

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,375. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.
Ares Capital Company Profile
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.
