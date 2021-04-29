Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $68.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average is $74.76. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,380,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,836.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,918,000 after buying an additional 1,090,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,444,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,711,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,826,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

