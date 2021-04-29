Arden Trust Co Acquires Shares of 4,185 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,603,000 after purchasing an additional 138,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $57,030,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,432,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,987,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,751,000 after purchasing an additional 934,257 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,331,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPR opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPR. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

