Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Shares Down 4.7%

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.18 and last traded at $26.18. Approximately 479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 119,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

ARD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardagh Group S.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Ardagh Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARD. Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 1,915,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,356 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,058,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 142,224 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD)

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

