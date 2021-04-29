Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.