Archrock (AROC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect Archrock to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $199.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.93 million.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. Archrock has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $763,803.74. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $110,550.42. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archrock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

