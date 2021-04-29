Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 8,357 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $27.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.