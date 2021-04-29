Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $222.87 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $232.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.93.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.27.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

