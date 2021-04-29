Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter valued at $623,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,000.

Shares of FINX stock opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.18. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $52.87.

