Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,650,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,395. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.77.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

