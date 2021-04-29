Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.77.

NYSE ADM opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average is $53.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

