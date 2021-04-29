Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARMK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.46.

ARMK opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 13,292.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Aramark by 19.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Aramark by 990.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 24,938 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 2.7% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 349,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.