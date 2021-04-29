Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.46.

NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.36. 56,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,887. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.41.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

