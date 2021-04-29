Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.49.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple has a 52 week low of $70.97 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.72 and its 200 day moving average is $125.64.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Apple by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,724,390,000 after buying an additional 11,030,352 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Apple by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,810,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,136,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142,024 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

