Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $130.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $130.00 price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.01.

AAPL opened at $133.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a 12-month low of $70.97 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

