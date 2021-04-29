Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Ocean Endowment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.8% of Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.01.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $133.58 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.97 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

