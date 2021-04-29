Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Director Kristian M. Gathright Sells 12,916 Shares

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $200,327.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,817.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $15.67 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.45%.

APLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $36,520,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 281.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,557,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,947 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.