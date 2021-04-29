Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $59.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 355.14% from the company’s current price.

NYSE AIF traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $15.38. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,125. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 74.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 95,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.