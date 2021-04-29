Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 million. On average, analysts expect Apollo Endosurgery to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.15. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, Director John R. Barr bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 30,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $145,793.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 382,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,433.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 69,645 shares of company stock worth $332,964. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

