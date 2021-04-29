Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) VP Gary Robert Johnson Sells 1,181 Shares

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $42,267.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $42.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

APOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 183.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 201.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

